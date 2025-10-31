Next Article
CM Revanth Reddy announces ₹5 lakh aid for deceased's family
India
After Cyclone Montha caused major damage in Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced ₹5 lakh for families who lost loved ones and ₹15,000 for those whose homes were flooded.
It's the state's way of showing support during a tough time.
Families with severe home damage will also get Indiramma houses
Families with severe home damage will also get Indiramma houses to rebuild.
The CM ordered a full report on crop loss and other impacts.
He's also pushing to clear 'nala' encroachments.