CM Revanth Reddy announces ₹5 lakh aid for deceased's family India Oct 31, 2025

After Cyclone Montha caused major damage in Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced ₹5 lakh for families who lost loved ones and ₹15,000 for those whose homes were flooded.

It's the state's way of showing support during a tough time.