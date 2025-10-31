Parents of bride, groom run away together ahead of engagement
Just days before a planned engagement in Madhya Pradesh, things took an unexpected turn—the bride's father and the groom's mother disappeared together.
Turns out, the 50-year-old farmer from Chikli village and the 45-year-old woman from Untvasa village developed feelings for each other during the preparations for their children's engagement.
Police eventually found them living together in another village, leaving both families completely stunned.
They want to be together despite family pressure
The woman left behind her husband and two adult children, prompting her son to file a missing person report.
The farmer, who lost his wife earlier, met her during wedding prep and their bond grew quickly.
According to police, both have said they want to stay together despite family pressure—choosing their own happiness over tradition.
A bold choice for love
It's not every day that parents steal the spotlight from their kids like this!
Beyond the family drama, it's a reminder that people sometimes make bold choices for love—even if it means breaking with expectations.