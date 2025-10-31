Next Article
Raipur charges ₹500 fee for public protests
India
Raipur just rolled out a ₹500 fee for holding public protests in open spaces, plus ₹5 per square foot if you need a stage.
City officials say it's to cover cleaning and maintenance, but many feel it puts a price tag on free speech—especially since protests are already banned at the main site in Naya Raipur right now.
Mayor says tax follows state rules
Mayor Meenal Choubey says the tax follows state rules and helps keep public spaces clean after events.
But with a two-month protest ban in Atal Nagar and talk of raising the fee to ₹1,000, critics worry these changes make it tough for people to organize or speak up about issues that matter to them.