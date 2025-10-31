Raipur charges ₹500 fee for public protests India Oct 31, 2025

Raipur just rolled out a ₹500 fee for holding public protests in open spaces, plus ₹5 per square foot if you need a stage.

City officials say it's to cover cleaning and maintenance, but many feel it puts a price tag on free speech—especially since protests are already banned at the main site in Naya Raipur right now.