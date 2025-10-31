IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in November, cool days

La Niña's impact on regional weather

According to IMD chief M Mohapatra, Kerala and Rayalaseema should see regular rainfall, but Tamil Nadu and Puducherry might get less because of La Nina's influence.

Most regions can expect cooler days, with some areas in the north-west, north-east, southern regions, and the foothills of the Himalayas staying a bit warmer than usual.

Nights will generally be milder except in some areas of north-west India, Rajasthan, Haryana, and some parts of the west coast.

And just last month, India saw some truly wild weather—October brought 49% more rain than average nationwide, with the north-west getting hit by an unbelievable 161% extra rainfall thanks to cyclonic storms and Western Disturbances!