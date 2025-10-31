Update your Aadhaar details from home starting November

From November 2025, you can update your Aadhaar details (like name, address, or mobile number) online from home—no more trips to the center. Just upload your documents and you're set.

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline is December 31 Don't forget: You have to link your PAN with Aadhaar by December 31, 2025.

Miss it, and your PAN stops working from January 2026—meaning no tax filing or financial transactions.

All new PAN applications now require Aadhaar authentication.

Linking after deadline? Here's what to expect If you link late, you'll need to pay ₹1,000 to reactivate your PAN.

The process is all online—quick but important for keeping things transparent.