Lightning, thunderstorms expected in Andhra Pradesh next week
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! After a brief break following Cyclone Montha, the IMD says isolated thunderstorms with lightning are on the way between November 2 and 4.
Things start in Rayalaseema on November 2, then move to North and South Coastal areas by the next two days.
Stay safe and keep an eye on updates
Don't worry about major downpours—these storms will be pretty localized and aren't expected to bring widespread rain.
It's more of a quick weather shift than anything like the recent cyclone.
