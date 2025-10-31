CAQM bans entry of older commercial vehicles in Delhi
Delhi is getting serious about air pollution—starting November 1, 2025, non-Delhi commercial goods vehicles with BS-III or older engines won't be allowed into the city.
The move, led by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), is all about making sure only cleaner, BS-VI compliant trucks and vans hit Delhi roads, although BS-IV commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi are permitted to enter until October 31, 2026, as a transitional measure.
Who can still enter?
If your vehicle is registered in Delhi or runs on BS-VI diesel, CNG, LNG, or electricity, you're good to go.
Out-of-town BS-IV vehicles still have a year's grace until October 31, 2026.
Plus, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will keep rolling out extra restrictions when pollution spikes—just part of Delhi's bigger push for cleaner air.