CAQM bans entry of older commercial vehicles in Delhi India Oct 31, 2025

Delhi is getting serious about air pollution—starting November 1, 2025, non-Delhi commercial goods vehicles with BS-III or older engines won't be allowed into the city.

The move, led by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), is all about making sure only cleaner, BS-VI compliant trucks and vans hit Delhi roads, although BS-IV commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi are permitted to enter until October 31, 2026, as a transitional measure.