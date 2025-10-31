Next Article
Telangana records 2nd-highest October rainfall in 51 years
Telangana got absolutely drenched this October, with rainfall reaching 17.5cm—about 95% above normal for the month.
That's the second-highest October rainfall in the last 51 years, only topped by what was seen back in 1974.
Cyclone brought record-breaking rain
The cyclone didn't just bring more rain overall—it set new single-day records too. Bheemdevpally saw a massive 42.2cm of rain on October 30, beating out previous highs.
From June through October, Telangana ended up with 40% more rain than normal, and even Hyderabad saw a big jump—38% above its average.