IMD predicts warmer nights, cooler days in November India Oct 31, 2025

The IMD says November will bring cooler-than-usual days to northwest, central, and western India, while the Himalayas, northeast, and parts of the south might see warmer afternoons.

Nights are expected to be warmer in most places except parts of the northwest.

Rainfall's a mixed bag too—most areas could get normal or above-normal rain, but some spots in the northwest and southern peninsula may see less.