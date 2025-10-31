IMD predicts warmer nights, cooler days in November
The IMD says November will bring cooler-than-usual days to northwest, central, and western India, while the Himalayas, northeast, and parts of the south might see warmer afternoons.
Nights are expected to be warmer in most places except parts of the northwest.
Rainfall's a mixed bag too—most areas could get normal or above-normal rain, but some spots in the northwest and southern peninsula may see less.
What does this mean for agriculture?
These shifts can affect crops—cooler days might slow growth and warmer nights can make plants more prone to disease.
While heavy October rains have helped soil moisture and water storage, there's still a risk of flooding if rain keeps up.
Plus, with La Nina conditions likely to persist through December 2025 to February 2026, weather patterns could stay unpredictable for a while.