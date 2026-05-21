Cockroach Janata Party account withheld in India, Abhijeet Dipke alleges
India
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a satirical political group, just had its X (formerly Twitter) account withheld in India after a "legal demand."
founder Abhijeet Dipke pointed fingers at the government, wondering in an Instagram video why their call for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation led to this move.
CJP Instagram hits nearly 13 million
Launched by young people this May as a joke reacting to comments allegedly from Chief Justice Surya Kant, CJP exploded online: its Instagram hit nearly 13 million followers, outpacing even BJP and AAP.
What started with humor quickly turned into real political talk.