Cockroach Janata Party account withheld in India, Abhijeet Dipke alleges India May 21, 2026

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a satirical political group, just had its X (formerly Twitter) account withheld in India after a "legal demand."

founder Abhijeet Dipke pointed fingers at the government, wondering in an Instagram video why their call for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation led to this move.