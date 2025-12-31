Cold wave chills Bengal: Fog, low temps, and travel delays ahead
West Bengal is experiencing a chilly end to 2025 and start to January, with the IMD warning of a cold wave and dense fog.
Expect morning hours with visibility dropping to just 50-200 meters.
Kolkata will see foggy mornings, with lows around 13°C.
Why does this matter?
The cold snap isn't just about shivering—Darjeeling is near freezing at 5.4°C (and might see some snow), while places like Bankura are dipping below 10°C.
Kolkata's air quality has tanked too, hitting an AQI of 283 ("Unhealthy"), which can be rough for anyone with breathing or respiratory issues.
Heads up if you're traveling
Dense fog could mess with flights, trains, and road trips—especially at night or early morning.
If you're heading out, plan for possible delays and drive carefully.
IMD has flagged northern districts like Darjeeling and Coochbehar for extra caution.