Former Punjab Additional AG's wife killed in Mohali break-in
Ashok Goel, 65, wife of ex-Punjab additional advocate general Krishan Kumar Goel, was murdered during a late-night home invasion in Mohali's Phase 5.
Around 11pm Monday, two unidentified men broke in, tied up Ashok and the family's caretaker Neeraj (25), and strangled Ashok. Neeraj survived.
Police investigation underway
The next morning, domestic help found Ashok unconscious and Neeraj bound to a chair. Neeraj—who's worked with the family for nine years—was hospitalized and is now stable.
Police say Ashok showed signs of smothering. Forensic teams are collecting evidence while officers check CCTV footage and entry points.
The house appeared ransacked but it's unclear what was stolen; robbery is suspected as the motive. The family was abroad at the time.
Police are investigating the murder and searching for those responsible.