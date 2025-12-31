Former Punjab Additional AG's wife killed in Mohali break-in

Police investigation underway

The next morning, domestic help found Ashok unconscious and Neeraj bound to a chair. Neeraj—who's worked with the family for nine years—was hospitalized and is now stable.

Police say Ashok showed signs of smothering. Forensic teams are collecting evidence while officers check CCTV footage and entry points.

The house appeared ransacked but it's unclear what was stolen; robbery is suspected as the motive. The family was abroad at the time.

Police are investigating the murder and searching for those responsible.