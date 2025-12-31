Supreme Court puts Aravalli hills mining order on hold India Dec 31, 2025

The Supreme Court has hit pause on its own recent decision that allowed only hills above 100 meters in the Aravalli range to be protected—a move that sparked protests from locals and environmentalists in Rajasthan and Haryana.

People were worried this would open up smaller, but crucial, hills to more mining, threatening the region's environment.

The Aravallis are key in stopping desertification and keeping groundwater levels up.