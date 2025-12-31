J&K steps up security ahead of New Year: Drones, VPN bans, and local guards in action

Why should you care?

With rising terror threats from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen, authorities aren't taking any chances.

Joint checkpoints are up on key highways as part of heightened security measures.

VPNs are banned in several districts to disrupt militant communication (and yes, a few violators have already been booked).

Plus, 150 local village defense guards are being trained along the Doda-Chamba border—so communities themselves are playing a bigger role in keeping things safe as 2025 kicks off.