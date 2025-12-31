Delhi's air pollution just hit a 7-year high

Where it got worst—and why it matters

Pollution wasn't equal everywhere: Anand Vihar topped the charts with an average of nearly 272 ug/m3, and Mundka saw a single-day spike to almost 600 ug/m3.

Even spots like NSIT Dwarka and IGI Airport went way over safe limits.

Nighttime pollution also climbed higher than before, which experts say points to constant emissions—not just weather—driving Delhi's ongoing air quality crisis.