Himachal Pradesh set for snowy New Year, says IMD
India
Get ready for a white New Year in Himachal Pradesh!
The IMD has predicted light to moderate snowfall in higher areas like Shimla, Manali, and Kullu on December 31 and January 1.
Lower regions can expect some rain too.
Why does this matter?
This snowfall will finally end a long 54-day dry spell—December saw almost no rain across most districts.
Tourists are flocking to popular spots, with hotel bookings hitting up to 90%.
But heads up: the IMD has issued yellow warnings for thunderstorms and cold waves in several districts through January 2.
If you're heading out, bundle up and stay updated!