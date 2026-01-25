Cold wave, dense fog to continue; rain from January 26

Why bother?

Travel plans might get messy: flights and trains in northern areas such as Delhi and parts of Punjab and Haryana may face delays because of low visibility.

Plus, a new Western Disturbance is rolling in from January 26, bringing rain and snow to the hills and possible hailstorms on January 27.

The IMD has warned of possible disruptions to road connectivity, tourism and horticulture operations and has advised fishermen to avoid rough seas, so it's smart to stay updated and take precautions.