Concrete mixer truck topples at Keesara killing B. Srinivas Rao India Apr 12, 2026

B. Srinivas Rao, a respected high court advocate, lost his life on Saturday when a concrete mixer truck toppled onto his BMW at Keesara Toll Plaza on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

The accident happened around 4:15pm while Rao was heading back from Bar Council elections.

Early reports say the truck's brakes failed, causing it to crash and completely crush the car.