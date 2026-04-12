Concrete mixer truck topples at Keesara killing B. Srinivas Rao
India
B. Srinivas Rao, a respected high court advocate, lost his life on Saturday when a concrete mixer truck toppled onto his BMW at Keesara Toll Plaza on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.
The accident happened around 4:15pm while Rao was heading back from Bar Council elections.
Early reports say the truck's brakes failed, causing it to crash and completely crush the car.
Police probe CCTV for negligence, overloading
Police are digging into CCTV footage to see if negligence or overloading played a part.
Heavy machinery was needed to recover Rao's body, which has been sent for autopsy.
The crash caused traffic delays.