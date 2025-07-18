Next Article
Conductor beaten up for defending woman on bus in Punjab
A Punjab Roadways bus conductor, Tejinder Singh, was badly beaten near Malla village on Wednesday after he stepped in to protect a woman passenger from harassment.
The trouble started when a man who'd boarded the bus without a ticket began bothering the woman.
Singh asked him to leave, but instead, the man called his friends, who stopped the bus and attacked Singh.
Incident raises questions about safety on public transport
Singh suffered serious injuries and had to be rushed to hospital. The attackers also tore his cash bag with ₹7,500 inside.
Police say five or six people were involved and have launched a manhunt.
This incident has sparked fresh worries about safety for passengers on public transport and highlighted why stronger action against harassment is needed.