Congress councilor Gurpreet Singh Gopi shot dead in Mamdot Punjab
India
Gurpreet Singh Gopi, a Congress municipal councilor, was shot and killed in Mamdot, Punjab on Saturday.
He and a man identified as Harpreet were riding a motorcycle when armed attackers chased them in a car and opened fire.
Gopi was killed in the firing; some of their friends were following them in a separate car, and the attackers opened fire at that car too.
Police suspect rivalry and election links
Police believe the attack was linked to an old rivalry and possibly election-related disputes.
The main suspect has a criminal background, and police teams are searching for those involved.
The incident has raised fresh concerns over law and order in Punjab.