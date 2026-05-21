Congress demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET UG 2026
Congress workers hit the streets in Jaipur on Thursday, calling out alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2026 exam.
Led by Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, protesters demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over repeated exam issues.
The march was stopped at Shaheed Smarak, where police used water cannons to break up the crowd.
NEET UG May 3 exam canceled
The NEET UG exam held on May 3 was canceled just two days later amid allegations of a paper leak, impacting nearly 2.2 million students nationwide.
Dotasra criticized the National Testing Agency (NTA), saying it had eroded public trust, and called for its dissolution.
Congress wants a court-monitored probe into the CBI's investigation and strict action against those responsible, stressing that students' futures are at stake.