Congress demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET UG 2026

NEET UG May 3 exam canceled

The NEET UG exam held on May 3 was canceled just two days later amid allegations of a paper leak, impacting nearly 2.2 million students nationwide.

Dotasra criticized the National Testing Agency (NTA), saying it had eroded public trust, and called for its dissolution.

Congress wants a court-monitored probe into the CBI's investigation and strict action against those responsible, stressing that students' futures are at stake.