Congress leader Parminder Tiwari killed in Ludhiana ax attack

Police suspect rivalry, leaders criticize AAP

Police believe personal rivalry may be behind the murder and say arrests could happen soon.

Political leaders are criticizing Punjab's law and order under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with Congress's Amrinder Singh Raja Warring calling it a sign of worsening safety.

Captain Sandeep Sandhu noted this is the fourth such killing of a Congress block president recently, alleging a delayed police response, saying local leaders first contacted Khanna police, who declined jurisdiction, and that Ludhiana police acted only after party leaders intervened.