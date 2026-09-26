Congress MP Rakesh Rathore cleared by Allahabad HC citing consent
India
Congress MP Rakesh Rathore has been cleared of rape charges by the Allahabad High Court.
Justice Subhash Vidyarthi said there was evidence of a consensual relationship and not enough proof to support the allegations or claims that he promised marriage.
Allahabad HC cited contradictions, insufficient evidence
The case started after a complaint in 2025, with accusations going back to 2020.
The court pointed out contradictions in the evidence, including testimony from the complainant's husband about her regular visits to Rathore's home.
In the end, the court decided there just was not enough solid evidence to move forward with charges against Rathore.