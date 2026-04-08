Constable, key witness in TN father-son custodial killings, reveals everything 

Nine police officers from Tamil Nadu were sentenced to death this week for the custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and his son, J Bennix. The incident took place in 2020 when the father-son duo was arrested for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms at their mobile shop. This claim was later proven false. The case reached this stage largely due to the courage of Head Constable Revathi, who turned approver in the case against her senior colleagues.

Testimony details Revathi's courageous stand Revathi, who was on duty at the Sathankulam police station during the incident, testified before Judicial Magistrate MS Bharathidasan. Despite no guarantees for her safety or job security, Revathi stood firm in her testimony. According to a journalist, she is said to have told the judge, "Sir, I will tell you everything, every detail, the truth that is being hidden. But I am the mother of two young girls. Can you guarantee the safety of my children and my job?"

Torture revelations Details of the brutality In her testimony, Revathi detailed the horrific torture inflicted on Jayaraj and Bennix. She described how they were beaten with various objects and had their private parts stomped on with boots. The officers even took breaks to drink alcohol during the assault. Despite warnings from fellow officers to keep quiet, Revathi chose to speak out, a rare move in a force where one officer rarely testifies against another.

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Testimony 'Amma, it hurts! Let me go!' She recounted, "I arrived at the station around 8:50pm. At that moment, the sound of someone screaming and weeping from inside could be heard, crying out, 'Amma, it hurts! Let me go! Please let me go! What I did was indeed a mistake!' Faintly audible amid this was the voice of Sub-Inspector Balakrishnan, who had entered the station premises, shouting, 'You dare cause a ruckus inside the station? Do you think you're some big shot?'"

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Aftermath They were stripped naked, hands tied After they finished beating one of the two men, the inspector made the same injured person clean the blood that had fallen on the floor. Revathi said she asked Jayaraj if he needed anything and offered him coffee when they couldn't take the torture anymore, but the officers knocked it away right away. When the men were stripped naked and their hands tied, she left the room, unable to bear the savagery any longer.

Threats and protection Threats and intimidation Revathi faced intimidation and threats for her testimony. The atmosphere was so hostile that a guard had to be posted outside the inquiry room to ensure she could safely record her statement. She was initially reluctant to sign her statement due to fears of harassment from senior officials. Eventually, after receiving assurances of protection from the Madras High Court, she signed her statement.