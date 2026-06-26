Constable suspended over viral Bichhiwara photo of feet on desk
India
A woman constable in Rajasthan was suspended after a photo of her casually sitting with both feet on her desk while an elderly man waited to file a complaint went viral.
The moment, snapped at Bichhiwara Police Station in Dungarpur, quickly drew criticism online for being disrespectful and unprofessional.
Social media prompts disciplinary action
As the photo spread across social platforms, public outrage grew and calls for accountability poured in.
Responding fast, Rajasthan Police suspended the constable and started disciplinary proceedings.
The whole episode is another reminder of how social media can push authorities to act quickly when people speak up.