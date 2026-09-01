Consumer Affairs Ministry sends onion buffer as sugar prices rise

The first 140 metric tons (MT) of onions were distributed across Varanasi, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Amritsar, and Chennai just got another 840 MT that reached Chennai on August 31.

Plus, over 30 trucks are rolling out with a total of 1,000 MT being transported by road to major consumption centers.

Retail intervention efforts have expanded significantly across 19 cities, supported by the dispatch of over 30 trucks.

On the sugar front: dealers across most of India will face stricter stock limits, effective from September 15 through November 30, so hoarding gets tougher and supplies stay steady for shoppers.