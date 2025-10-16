Controlled blasts clear boulders on NH-44, cutting travel time

Tunnels to reduce travel time

NH-44 is a lifeline for Jammu & Kashmir but often gets blocked by landslides—like the one in Udhampur just two months ago.

Divisional Transportation Inspector Vinay Gupta said these upgrades will help reduce travel delays.

The government's also building 36 tunnels (22 are already done) along the route. Once finished, trips that used to take seven hours could be cut in half.

With projects like the Zojila Tunnel underway, smoother journeys are finally on the horizon for locals, students, and anyone traveling through this region.