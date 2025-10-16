Two top Maoist leaders Rupesh, Rachita to surrender in Chhattisgarh

Their surrender follows recent wave of high-profile surrenders

Their surrender follows a wave of recent high-profile surrenders, including senior leader Bhupati and 60 others just two days ago.

In the past week alone, 78 Maoists—including women and key committee members—have laid down arms in Bastar.

These back-to-back surrenders signal a real drop in the strength and morale of the Maoist movement in central India, and show that security forces are making steady progress in tackling the insurgency.