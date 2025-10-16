Two top Maoist leaders Rupesh, Rachita to surrender in Chhattisgarh
Senior Maoist leaders Rupesh and Rachita are expected to surrender to security forces in Chhattisgarh today, October 16, 2025, after weeks of talks.
Rupesh, a top figure in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, has overseen operations across several districts, while Rachita, who leads the Maad division in Narayanpur, has played a key role in recruitment and logistics for the Maoist network.
Their surrender follows a wave of recent high-profile surrenders, including senior leader Bhupati and 60 others just two days ago.
In the past week alone, 78 Maoists—including women and key committee members—have laid down arms in Bastar.
These back-to-back surrenders signal a real drop in the strength and morale of the Maoist movement in central India, and show that security forces are making steady progress in tackling the insurgency.