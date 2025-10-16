Next Article
Delhi HC lawyer kissing woman during virtual hearing goes viral
India
A video of a lawyer appearing before the Delhi High Court allegedly kissing a woman during a virtual court session has gone viral, drawing widespread criticism online.
The incident reportedly happened earlier this week, just before the hearing began, with the lawyer seen in court attire and the woman standing in front of him.
People on social media called it 'such a shame'
The video shows the woman appearing to resist as the lawyer briefly kisses her, prompting her to step back.
People on social media called it "such a shame" and questioned professional conduct in virtual legal settings.
The clip has fueled fresh conversations about boundaries and ethics for remote work—especially in serious spaces like courtrooms.