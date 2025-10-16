IMD predicts rain in Maharashtra, south India during Diwali

Rain could spoil outdoor celebrations

The rain could put a damper on outdoor Diwali celebrations—think prayers, shopping trips, or travel plans.

People are being told to stay indoors during storms. Farmers in western Maharashtra have also been advised to hold off on harvesting soybean and cotton crops so they don't get ruined by the wet weather.

Meanwhile, northwest India (including Delhi and Rajasthan) is set for clear skies—so celebrations there should go smoothly.