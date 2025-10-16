IMD predicts rain in Maharashtra, south India during Diwali
This Diwali week (October 16-22, 2025), the IMD expects light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra—like Pune, Satara, and Ahmednagar—and across South Indian states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
Yellow alerts are out for some Maharashtra districts due to light to moderate rain and thunderstorms until October 18.
Rain could spoil outdoor celebrations
The rain could put a damper on outdoor Diwali celebrations—think prayers, shopping trips, or travel plans.
People are being told to stay indoors during storms. Farmers in western Maharashtra have also been advised to hold off on harvesting soybean and cotton crops so they don't get ruined by the wet weather.
Meanwhile, northwest India (including Delhi and Rajasthan) is set for clear skies—so celebrations there should go smoothly.