Mumbai man loses ₹58cr in international scam
India
A Mumbai stockbroker lost a whopping ₹58 crore after cybercriminals pretended to be CBI and ED officials.
They threatened him over video calls, claiming his assets would be frozen, and pressured him into sending money to 18 different bank accounts across India.
Maharashtra Cyber Cell has already arrested three people and traced where the money went, but they believe this is just part of a larger, possibly international, scam network.
Authorities are still hunting for more suspects, and the case is a big reminder to stay alert against digital arrest scams that use fear to trick people.