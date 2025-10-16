Next Article
South Asian University student assaulted after receiving threatening email
India
A female student at South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi, was allegedly assaulted by four men on October 12—just days after she got a threatening email from someone suspected to be part of the university.
The email warned her that a morphed nude image would be shared.
Police have questioned over 100 people
After receiving more threatening messages via WhatsApp and Telegram, the student went to the convocation center to avoid crowds and was assaulted after going there.
Her report led to a police case, and Delhi Police have questioned over 100 people and checked footage from 40+ CCTV cameras.
The investigation is ongoing, with police working to identify the suspects and the email's origin.