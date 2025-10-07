Cough syrup deaths: PIL in SC seeks CBI probe

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the deaths of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh , allegedly after consuming a cough syrup. The PIL calls for an investigation by a retired Supreme Court judge into the manufacturing, regulation, testing, and distribution of contaminated cough syrups, ANI reported. Several children across states allegedly died from consuming Coldrif cough syrup containing diethylene glycol (DEG), a highly toxic industrial solvent.

Ban details Coldrif cough syrup 'Not of standard quality': Health Ministry The Union Health Ministry has confirmed that Coldrif cough syrup, made by Sresan Pharma in Tamil Nadu, was found to contain DEG beyond permissible limits. The Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai declared the product "Not of Standard Quality" after testing a sample, confirmed by the state Directorate of Drug Control. In light of these findings and concerns arising from the deaths due to suspected renal failure, Tamil Nadu became the first state to ban Coldrif's sale and distribution.

Widespread concern Other states take action against Coldrif Subsequently, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have also banned Coldrif syrup. Telangana has issued a public alert regarding the product. The Punjab government has ordered all retailers and healthcare institutions to stop purchasing or using Coldrif. The tragic incident has triggered nationwide stock confiscations and strict changes to drug prescription guidelines in states like Kerala and Karnataka.