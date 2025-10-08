WHO intervenes after 20 children die from toxic cough syrup 

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sought immediate clarification from the Indian government after at least 20 children died in Madhya Pradesh from consuming a toxic cough syrup. The syrup, Coldrif, was manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu . The victims were reportedly suffering from fever and cold before taking the medicine and later developed symptoms like vomiting and experienced difficulty in urinating.

Legal measures Coldrif banned in 8 states, SIT formed In response to the incident, Indian authorities have banned Coldrif in eight states and territories. These are Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Puducherry. Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla confirmed the deaths and said action has been taken against Sresan Pharmaceuticals, prescribing doctors, and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials for alleged negligence. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed by the Madhya Pradesh police to probe these deaths.

Global inquiry WHO investigating potential international impact The WHO informed Reuters that it was seeking clarification from the Indian government on whether the cough syrup linked to the deaths had been exported to other nations. The UN's health agency, which advises against the use of all cold syrups for young children, has hinted that it could issue a global warning on Coldrif depending on the Indian government's response.

Toxic analysis Coldrif samples 'not of standard quality' This is not the first example of death linked to cough syrup in India. Toxins discovered in Indian-made cough syrups killed at least 141 children in Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon since 2022, and another 12 children in an incident in India in 2019. Tests on Coldrif samples by Tamil Nadu's drug control department revealed they were "not of standard quality." Further tests in Madhya Pradesh found one sample contained 48.6% diethylene glycol, a toxic industrial solvent.