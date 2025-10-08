Durga Puja pandal resembles Air India crash site: Internet outraged
A Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal's Hooghly district is under fire for being designed to look like the wreckage from an Air India plane crash.
After a video spread on X and Reddit, many called the display "pathetic" and "insensitive," with some questioning the organizers' judgment in using a national tragedy as a theme for a religious festival.
Pandal organizers say they want to pay tribute
The pandal organizers say their aim was to honor crash victims and recognize first responders' courage.
Still, a lot of people online feel it crosses a line and exploits a national tragedy.
Some locals noted that disaster-themed pandals have happened before in Bengal—like ones based on earthquakes or tsunamis—but this has sparked fresh debate about where to draw the line between tradition and sensitivity.