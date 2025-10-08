Next Article
India can become developed nation by 2047: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal believes India has what it takes to become a developed country by 2047.
Speaking at the 6th Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, he credited the government's push for growth, massive steps driven by infrastructure development, and expanding global trade.
Goyal also highlighted India's strong presence in fintech as a sign of real progress.
$30-35 trillion economy by 2047
Goyal shared that India is aiming for a $30-35 trillion economy by 2047, thanks to solid economic fundamentals and strong international partnerships.
He pointed out that even with global challenges, India's exports are still growing by 4-5%.
According to him, low taxes, robust institutions, and digital innovation are all helping India move forward.