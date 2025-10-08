PM Modi opens last stretch of Mumbai Metro Line-3 India Oct 08, 2025

On October 8, 2025, PM Modi opened the last stretch of Mumbai Metro Line-3, completing the full connection from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade by opening the final stretch from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade.

This wraps up the Aqua Line—Mumbai's first fully underground metro—making it easier to zip between the city's heritage and cultural districts and its busiest business hubs.