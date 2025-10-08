PM Modi opens last stretch of Mumbai Metro Line-3
On October 8, 2025, PM Modi opened the last stretch of Mumbai Metro Line-3, completing the full connection from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade by opening the final stretch from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade.
This wraps up the Aqua Line—Mumbai's first fully underground metro—making it easier to zip between the city's heritage and cultural districts and its busiest business hubs.
Metro line connects cultural and business hubs
Phase 2B links iconic spots like Fort, Kala Ghoda, and Marine Drive with major work zones such as Mantralaya, RBI, and Nariman Point.
Built at a whopping ₹37,270 crore, the entire 33.5km line is set to cut down travel time and make commutes way smoother for everyone.
New 'Mumbai One' app launched for seamless travel
Alongside the metro launch, the new "Mumbai One" app also dropped.
Now you can plan trips, buy tickets, and get real-time updates for metro, busses, trains, and more—all in one place.
It even has an SOS button for extra safety, making city travel a lot more hassle-free.