PM Modi opens Navi Mumbai airport, making Mumbai global hub

NMIA's first phase brings a 3,700-meter runway and a terminal inspired by a lotus (thanks to Zaha Hadid Architects). It can handle 20 million passengers a year—almost half of what the current airport manages. Inside, you'll find 66 check-in counters, 29 aerobridges, and speedy self-baggage drops, making travel smoother.

NMIA will boost trade with direct links for farmers, companies

NMIA isn't just about flights—it's a big deal for local business and travel. With direct links for farmers and companies to Europe and the Middle East, it's set to boost trade.

The airport is easy to reach via the new Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, and planned metro lines will connect it to the city.

When fully done, NMIA will handle up to 90 million passengers a year, making Mumbai even more connected to the world.