Man doused in boiling oil, red chili powder by wife
India
A disturbing event unfolded in South Delhi's Madangir, where a 28-year-old man named Dinesh was badly burned after his wife allegedly poured boiling oil and red chili powder on him while he slept.
Their eight-year-old daughter was reportedly in the home at the time.
History of domestic disputes
Dinesh's cries for help woke the neighbors, who tried to intervene after hearing his cries.
His wife locked the door and, when she came out with him, she headed in the opposite direction, raising suspicion, but eventually, neighbors got Dinesh to Safdarjung Hospital.
Doctors have called his burns "dangerous."
The couple has a history of domestic disputes; police have booked his wife under relevant charges, but no arrests have been made yet.