Man doused in boiling oil, red chili powder by wife

History of domestic disputes

Dinesh's cries for help woke the neighbors, who tried to intervene after hearing his cries.

His wife locked the door and, when she came out with him, she headed in the opposite direction, raising suspicion, but eventually, neighbors got Dinesh to Safdarjung Hospital.

Doctors have called his burns "dangerous."

The couple has a history of domestic disputes; police have booked his wife under relevant charges, but no arrests have been made yet.