After child deaths, Telangana bans 2 cough syrups over deg
Telangana just banned two cough syrups—Relife and Respifresh TR—after they were found tainted with a toxic chemical called Diethylene Glycol (DEG).
This move comes right after several tragic child deaths linked to similar syrups in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Both medicines are made by Gujarat-based companies.
Authorities issue warnings
The state's drug authority has told all shops, hospitals, and distributors to pull these syrups immediately.
People are being urged not to use them and to let authorities know if they have any.
This isn't the first time—another syrup, Coldrif, was recently banned for the same reason, after at least 20 children died.
Central government steps in
DEG is actually an industrial chemical, not meant for medicine, and can cause deadly kidney failure if swallowed.
The contamination has sparked widespread concern about drug safety testing in India.
Now, the central government is running a countrywide check to get any contaminated medicines off shelves, hoping to prevent more harm.