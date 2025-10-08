All about 'anxiety-free' new Navi Mumbai airport 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The airport, built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore, is India's largest greenfield airport project. It has been developed under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Adani Group and City Industrial Development Corporation.

Connectivity boost NMIA to ease congestion at Mumbai airport The NMIA is expected to ease congestion at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. It will be a major connectivity hub in Asia, PM Modi said during the inauguration ceremony. He also emphasized its role in boosting economic opportunities by linking Maharashtra's farmers with global markets. "Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project that reflects 'Viksit Bharat'...With this new airport, farmers in Maharashtra will be connected to the markets of the Middle East and Europe," he said.

Technological advancements Features of 1st phase of NMIA The first phase of NMIA spans 1,160 hectares and can handle 20 million passengers annually. It has a single runway and one terminal building. The airport will also have high-tech features like 5G connectivity, IoT sensors for monitoring, automated baggage systems, and contactless processing through Digi Yatra for passenger convenience.

Cargo operations Fully automated cargo facility at NMIA The cargo facility at NMIA will be fully automated with digital consignment tracking and climate-controlled areas for medicines and perishables. It will also have dedicated storage for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The airport is expected to start commercial operations in December 2025. Ticket sales are likely to begin by the end of October, with IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express ready to commence flights.