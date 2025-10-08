SC to hear if 'green' firecrackers can be made, sold
On October 10, 2024, the Supreme Court will hear a major plea about whether "green" firecrackers can be made and sold in Delhi-NCR.
Last month, the court said certified makers could produce green crackers but couldn't sell them without special permission.
Now, the court wants the government to rethink its total ban and talk with key groups like the Delhi government.
Delhi government wants to allow green crackers in limited slots
The Delhi government plans to ask the Supreme Court for permission to allow certified green firecrackers during Diwali—but only for short time slots and under strict rules.
According to government sources, the total ban hasn't worked well because it's tough to enforce and there aren't enough alternatives.
Their plan includes close checks by police and pollution control teams.
Decision will impact Diwali celebrations and air quality efforts
This decision could shape how people celebrated Diwali last year—and how Delhi-NCR deals with its serious air pollution problem.
The court's call will try to balance festive traditions with cleaner air for everyone.