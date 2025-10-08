SC to hear if 'green' firecrackers can be made, sold India Oct 08, 2025

On October 10, 2024, the Supreme Court will hear a major plea about whether "green" firecrackers can be made and sold in Delhi-NCR.

Last month, the court said certified makers could produce green crackers but couldn't sell them without special permission.

Now, the court wants the government to rethink its total ban and talk with key groups like the Delhi government.