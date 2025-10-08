India's largest greenfield airport inaugurated in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai just got a major upgrade—Prime Minister Modi has officially opened the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), making Mumbai one of the few cities in the world with more than one big airport.
Built 37km from South Mumbai at a cost of ₹19,650 crore, NMIA is India's largest Greenfield airport and was developed through a Public-Private Partnership.
NMIA can handle 20 million passengers annually
NMIA features two parallel runways and can handle up to 20 million passengers every year, plus a hefty 0.5 million metric tons of cargo.
The terminal, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, takes inspiration from a lotus flower.
Big airlines like IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express will fly from here, with operations kicking off in December 2025 and ticket sales starting later in October 2025.