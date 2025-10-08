India's largest greenfield airport inaugurated in Navi Mumbai

NMIA can handle 20 million passengers annually

NMIA features two parallel runways and can handle up to 20 million passengers every year, plus a hefty 0.5 million metric tons of cargo.

The terminal, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, takes inspiration from a lotus flower.

Big airlines like IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express will fly from here, with operations kicking off in December 2025 and ticket sales starting later in October 2025.