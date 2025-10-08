Next Article
Bihar woman traveling without ticket in train creates ruckus
India
A government school teacher from Bihar was found traveling without a ticket in the AC coach of the Ranchi-Gorakhpur Express on October 4.
When the ticket examiner (TTE) asked her to show her ticket or leave, she refused, accused him of harassment, and tried to grab his phone.
Woman caught again the next day
At Deoria station, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers had to step in as the teacher called her family, who then created a scene.
She also tried pulling the emergency chain during the incident.
Surprisingly, the very next day, she was caught again traveling without a ticket and fined by the TTE.
No criminal charges have been filed, but videos of the confrontations have gone viral, raising questions about passenger behavior and railway enforcement.