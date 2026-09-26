Court delays appeal hearing over acquittal of Singh and Tomar
India
The court has pushed back the appeal hearing against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, who were acquitted in the sexual harassment case.
The session will now happen on September 28 because the judge is away for training.
This appeal is about challenging their acquittal from August.
Four women wrestlers allege biased acquittal
Four women wrestlers filed the appeal, arguing that the court didn't assess the evidence fairly and relied on old stereotypes about how victims should behave.
Their complaints led to protests and a police probe into Singh's time as WFI chief.
The next court date is now set for September 28, so all eyes are on what happens next.