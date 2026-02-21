Court orders FIR against 'godman' in minor boys' sexual assault
A special POCSO court in Prayagraj has directed police to file an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Swami Mukundanand Giri, after serious allegations surfaced about the sexual exploitation of around 20 minor boys at Vidya Math ashram in Varanasi.
The case was pushed forward after Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj reported that police hadn't acted on his complaints.
Brahmachari to lead protest march demanding justice
The court reviewed statements from two minors and video evidence before ordering the FIR under the POCSO Act, which protects children's identities.
Brahmachari expressed relief at the decision, saying justice is finally being served, and announced a protest march to demand accountability for the alleged abuse.
Police are now required to investigate fully under child protection laws.