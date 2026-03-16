Crash site of air ambulance found; missing engine discovered
India
Three weeks after a tragic air ambulance crash in Jharkhand's Chatra forest killed all seven on board, villagers stumbled upon the plane's missing second engine while gathering mahua.
The Beechcraft C90 had lost radar contact after requesting a deviation due to bad weather, leaving behind a lot of unanswered questions.
Discovery could help investigators
The discovery could finally help investigators figure out what went wrong, whether it was due to a technical fault, weather, or some other cause.
Locals played a key role in the search after officials asked for help.
For many, it's a reminder of how unpredictable nature can be and how communities often step up when it matters most.