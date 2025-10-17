'Crew can now rest on long-haul flights': DGCA's new rules
India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, just rolled out new draft rules (October 2025) to help cabin crew get more rest and keep flights safer.
Now, crew shifts are capped at 8-10 hours a day—though on some long-haul routes, they can go longer if extra staff are on board for in-flight breaks.
Major changes in crew shifts
Annual flight hours are now limited to 1,000, and total duty time can't go over 1,800 hours a year.
Airlines have to set up proper rest areas with bunks on ultra-long-haul flights.
Plus, after a shift, crew get at least 12 hours off (or as long as their last duty period). If they cross multiple time zones, they get even more rest.
There's also a new system so crew can report fatigue without fear of punishment.
Why this matters
These changes bring India closer to global standards and show a real focus on crew wellbeing.
For anyone who flies—or dreams of working in aviation—it's about making sure the people looking after you in the air are actually rested and ready.