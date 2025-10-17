'Crew can now rest on long-haul flights': DGCA's new rules

Major changes in crew shifts

Annual flight hours are now limited to 1,000, and total duty time can't go over 1,800 hours a year.

Airlines have to set up proper rest areas with bunks on ultra-long-haul flights.

Plus, after a shift, crew get at least 12 hours off (or as long as their last duty period). If they cross multiple time zones, they get even more rest.

There's also a new system so crew can report fatigue without fear of punishment.