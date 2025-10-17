Karnataka man kills mother for refusing to give him money
In Bagalkot district, Karnataka, 28-year-old Venkatesh Girisagar allegedly murdered his mother, Shavakka Girisagar, after she refused to give him money for alcohol on Thursday night.
According to police, Girisagar, who struggled with alcoholism and was reportedly unemployed, tied up his mother, gagged her, and fatally slit her throat in their rented home.
Neighbors alerted police after seeing the body
Neighbors discovered Shavakka's body and quickly alerted the police. Girisagar was found and arrested at a nearby bar soon after.
Police say Shavakka had been supporting the family alone since her husband's death.
The investigation is ongoing, with officers looking into Girisagar's history of addiction and repeated arguments over money.
Formal murder charges are likely, pending investigation.