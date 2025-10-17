Next Article
2 Thai nationals killed in expressway accident
India
Two Thai nationals, Anan and Sakulsukh, whose ages were reported between 35 and 57 in various sources, lost their lives after being hit by a car on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Unnao.
They were traveling from Shravasti to Delhi with friends and had stopped by the roadside when the car, reportedly losing control due to a tire burst, crashed into them.
Case registered, car seized
Both victims were declared dead at the Bangarmau Community Health Centre.
Police have registered a case for causing death by negligence and seized the car, but no arrests have been made yet.
The driver and passengers in the car were unharmed.
Authorities are looking into the tire burst and possible negligence, while families of the victims have been informed.